BENGALURU: A 39-year-old history sheeter was chased and hacked to death by a gang in broad daylight at Bagaluru Layout in KG Halli on Friday.

Palani alias Layout Palani

Palani alias Layout Palani, was a resident of KG Halli, and this was the second attack on him. Three years ago, he was stabbed by members of a rival gang. He was released from jail two days ago. Palani was involved in 18 cases, including extortion, murder and robbery, in over 20 years. He was arrested seven times and was also booked under the Goonda Act a few years ago after the Ulsoor and Indiranagar police filed cases.

According to the police, at 7.15 am, Palani was walking to a hotel to drink tea when bike-borne men with their faces covered attacked him. He managed to dodge them and started to run, but the men chased him, finally catching and stabbing him repeatedly. A resident alerted the police who rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Palani, along with a 20-member gang, had allegedly murdered another rowdy-sheeter after barging into a private hospital on February 16, 2006.Based on preliminary investigation, police said Palani’s rival Rowdy Mahesh and his gang wanted to take revenge against him. Police have obtained CCTV footage from the area, and based on this, two suspects have been detained.