BENGALURU: Nandakishore, a Class 1 student at a private school in the city, was injured when he slipped and hit a bench in the classroom. He sustained injuries on his head.

The incident took place in Varthur Hobli near Whitefield on Friday. The kid’s father Srinivas as well as locals alleged that the school was congested as it was built on a small site and had no proper safety measures on the premises. However, parents did not approach the police to file a case. Nandakishore had got admission under RTE quota.