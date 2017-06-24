BENGALURU: Illegal activities in a gated community in Haralur are affecting the health of its residents, and now their protests are being met with intimidation and threats.

At least 10 residents of Lake Dew Residency, located beside the Haralur lake on Haralur Main Road, have contracted dengue fever in the last two months, and residents blame it on a labour camp set up within the premises.

Anita Sharma (name changed), a resident, said, “The labourers have dumped debris in a drain, thus blocking the flow of water. The stagnating water has become an ideal breeding group for mosquitoes.”

The area on which the labour camp has been set up was marked for a park as per the property plan approved by BDA. A copy of the property plan is available with Express. Anita said, “Lokesh Reddy has claimed ownership of the land and said he has rented it out to Reliaable Developers (who are also developers of Lake Dew Residency).”

When residents took up these issues with Lokesh, he allegedly intimidated them and even threatened them.

Anita said two of her housekeeping staff members were assaulted by Lokesh when they tried cleaning the storm water drain.

The residents also filed an FIR at Bellandur police station last month. A police official at the station said, “I don’t know about about the case right now. I will check and let you know.” The official was not reachable thereafter.

Another resident, Jayanti, said, “Last week, when construction debris was dumped near the labour camp, the police were informed. When they arrived, Lokesh said he would clear the debris the same day, but he hasn’t done so until now.”

A former resident, Anupam Reddy, who residents say is Lokesh’s cousin, had caused panic among residents two years ago. Following a disagreement with women residents, he had taken out a revolver and allegedly threatened to shoot them.

Residents say they have tried to resolve the issue by approaching multiple authorities, but nothing has been done yet. When residents complained to the BBMP, an official visited the area a month ago. He said he would ask the engineer to look into it, but since then no action has been taken.

They have also taken up the matter with Joint Commissioner of Mahadevpura zone Dr Vasanti Amar. She said, “I have asked Assistant Executive Engineer Munireddy to look into it immediately.” However, there has been no action from the AEE. A complaint has also been registered with the BDA, but again there has been no response.

Another drain in the community too has been blocked with construction debris allegedly dumped by Lakshminarayan Reddy, Lokesh’s brother. Estate manager of the community Anthony Gerad said when residents confronted Lakshminarayan, he claimed the land in question, including the drain, belonged to him. Lakshminarayan told Express, “The land is my ancestral property and I have the documents. If people say they want a road or a drain, how can I let go of my property?”