BENGALURU: THE High Court on Friday asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing an illegal mining case not to precipitate the investigation against senior IAS officer Mahendra Jain, who is presently Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department. Justice Rathnakala issued this direction after SIT sought a week’s time to file objection to the anticipatory bail petition by Jain.



The judge also instructed Jain to appear before SIT if it calls for investigation and not to leave Bengaluru till the next date of hearing on July 6.

Earlier, Jain had approached the Lokayukta Special Court seeking anticipatory bail, fearing arrest by SIT in the case being investigated on whether undue favour was showed to private persons when he was Managing Director of Mysore Minerals Ltd (MML) leading to losses to the tune of crores of rupees.

The Special Court had rejected his advance bail plea recently. Hence, he moved the High Court for relief.

Notice to govt over temple built inside park

The High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government and the Commissioner of Muzrai Department in response to a public interest litigation filed by one S Ravichandra seeking direction to the state government to take over a temple allegedly built in a park on Magadi Road.

The petitioner contended that Saibaba Sarvajanika Ganapathi Devalaya Trust was constructed in a park illegally at the Police Colony in the Dr Rajkumar Ward.The temple is supported by two local MLAs, including a minister. Therefore, the authorities concerned have failed to take action against illegal temple, he claimed.