BENGALURU: Reckless driving turned fatal for two people after their speeding bike crashed into the parapet on a railway bridge at Devaiah Park near Malleswaram on Thursday night.

Venkat (21) and Chandan (21) were residents of Rajajinagar and Laggere, respectively. Both were working as sales executives in an automobile showroom in Hebbal.

Police said the incident occurred at 12.45 am when the duo was heading home after meeting their friends.

Venkat was riding the bike, while Chandan was sitting pillion. When they were crossing Devaiah Park, Venkat lost control over the two-wheeler as he was said to be overspeeding and rammed into the parapet. The duo died on the spot due to severe head injuries. According to police, Venkat had bought the bike just a week ago.

“The beat police passing by alerted the traffic police. We also took statements from their friends, and preliminary investigations revealed that they were not under the influence of alcohol,” a senior police officer said.A case of negligent driving has been registered and further investigations are on, he added.

Deceased took parents’ money to buy bike

The parents of Venkat told police that he had taken money from them to buy the bike. He refused to eat if money was not given to him. They said though Venkat was earning, he was completely dependent on them. Despite repeated advice from his parents asking him not to buy a bike, Venkat bought one, said police.