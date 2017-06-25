BENGALURU: Police in the German city of Hamburg have called off search operations to trace a man from Bagalkot who went missing from Technical University of Hamburg (TUHH) on Monday.

Manjunath Siddanna Choori, 28, of Simikeri, was a student of Master of Science.

He went missing on Monday and reportedly left behind a suicide note. Following this,the Consul General of India Madan Lal Raigar met authorities of TUHH and police officials investigating the case.

As per Raigar, police found Manjunath’s bicycle and jacket near Suederelbe Bridge over the Elbe river. The bridge is a 10-minute cycle ride away from Manjunath’s room.