BENGALURU: Over 1,500 PU college lecturers in the state who have worked as chief invigilators and squad members during second PU final exams have not received their remuneration for two years.

The lecturers alleged that despite repeated requests, officials of the department of PU Education have not cleared the dues. “We have given our bank account numbers for online transfer. But, even after two years, we have not got the money,” said a senior lecturer who worked as a squad member during the March 2016 exams.

The dues vary from `20,000 to `25,000 for each of them. “Many of us have been working as invigilators for the last 10-15 years. It has become a practice for officials to forget us after exams. We have to beg them for the money,” said S R Venkatesh, working president of Karnataka State Pre University College Lecturers Association.

A lecturer said, “If the department continues to do this, we will be forced to skip examination-related work.”

When contacted, officials said they were unable to transfer the money to the lecturers as many of them have given wrong IFSC codes. “We have requested them to give the correct codes and bank account numbers. Once we get the details we will transfer the amount,” said Y H Ilal, joint director, PUE department.

Lecturers said even those who have given correct IFSC codes have not been paid. “It is a ruse,” said a lecturer.