BENGALURU: Police opened fire at a habitual offender who allegedly tried to attack police personnel in HAL area on Saturday. Police said Johnson, a resident of Vibhutipura in HAL, was arrested on Friday for murder and a chain snatching case. He had allegedly tried to snatch the chain of a passerby and when one Sai Charan came to the victim’s rescue, Johnson stabbed Charan. Charan later succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday, Johnson was being taken for panchnama and recovery mahajar for the murder case. This is when Johnson told the policemen that he needs to urinate. When he was freed, he attacked one constable Kantha. When another constable Manjesh tried to intervene, Johnson attacked him as well.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Hemant Nimbalkar said that though Johnson was repeatedly asked to surrender, he did not. Inspector Sadiq Pasha then shot Johnson in his leg, injuring him.ENS