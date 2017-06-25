BENGALURU: A day after the Union government announced its third list where Bengaluru is included in the Smart City project, the state government is now gearing up to form a special project vehicle (SPV).

The state is likely to do it within a month as it is necessary for them to start work at the earliest due to the 2018 Assembly polls.

Official sources from BBMP said that in Bengaluru, a senior KAS officer or an IAS officer will be nominated by the state government as the chief executive officer of the SPV (Bengaluru).