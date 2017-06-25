BENGALURU: Members of the lake watchdog NGO, United Bengaluru, have found that a BBMP office and a corporation school have encroached upon Mallasandra Gudde lake bed. It also found that some individuals had built compound walls on parts of the lakebed.

The team inspected four lakes on Saturday and lodged a complaint with the police on violations at the lakes.

Mallasandra Gudde lake in Mallasandra ward covering 17 acres is under BDA’s custody. Koliwad committee report states 1 acre and 16 guntas have been encroached. Dumping of garbage and inflow of sewage is rampant.

Singapura lake, in Kuvempunagar ward, covers 66 acres and 18 guntas and is under BBMP. The report says 2 acres and 7.5 guntas and 4 acres and 35 guntas have been encroached by government and private entities respectively. The team found that the lake was being used as a dumping place for debris, garbage from GKVK.

Abbigere lake in Shettyhalli ward covers an area of 47 acres and 17 guntas and is in the custody of BDA. An area of 2 acres and 39.5 guntas have been encroached. The team again found waste entering the lakes from nearby apartments. Chikka Banavara lake in Chikka Banavara Panchayati, Bengaluru North Taluk, encompasses an area of 105 acres. Here, 3 acres and 27 guntas have been encroached upon by both government and private entities. Medical effluents from a nearby college flow into the lake. ENS