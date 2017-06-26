BENGALURU: The Chandra Layout police arrested a 63-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl at Indira Colony in Attiguppe on Sunday. The arrested is Chinnaramaiah, a retired employee of a soap factory in Yeshwantpur. He lives with his wife and three daughters in the city.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11.30 am when the girl was alone at her home while her parents were away. Neighbour Chinnaramaiah, who noticed that the girl was alone, barged into the house and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

After the girl raised an alarm, neighbours rushed to her rescue and thrashed the man before handing him over to the police. Learning about the incident, the girl’s parents rushed home and took her to hospital.

The girl’s father, who is an auto rickshaw driver said, “My daughter was suffering from fever and we gave her medicines. After she fell asleep, I along with my wife and son went to attend a ritual of my aunt who died two weeks ago.”

He added, “Chinnaramaiah noticed us leaving and took advantage of the situation. He would misbehave with minors in the locality and was previously warned by locals too," he alleged.

Police have registered a case against Chinnaramaiah under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act 2012.