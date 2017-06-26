BENGALURU: To nudge the public to make use of public transport, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to create multi-level parking facilities in the vicinity of Metro stations, bus terminals and railway stations. However, it remains to be seen if land owners will be willing to part with land in such prime locations, particularly since land value in many parts of the city is expected to rise with the full Phase-I Metro connectivity.

As per Expression of Interest issued on June 12 on www.eproc.karnataka.gov.in, and www.kudachitown.mrc.gov.in, BBMP has called upon those who have land ranging between 2 acres and 5 acres to consider handing it over to BBMP. The compensation will be on the Transfer of Development Rights basis, that will be issued by the Bangalore Development Authority, said J R Nandeesha, Executive Engineer, Traffic Engineering Cell, BBMP.

According to the gazette notification by the Urban Development Department on March 6, 2017, the TDR certificate offered now will be double the area of the land offered by the owner to the government for development purposes.

On whether people would be willing to part with their property in such prime localities, a top BBMP official said, “It is critical to provide parking infrastructure in these hubs to make people opt for public transport. Hence, we are making this attempt to see the kind of response it would receive.”

Citing the increase effected in TDR, the official said, “We hope this will get people to come forward to part with their land to help create parking infrastructure. The TDR was 1.5 times earlier, but the government decided to increase it to two times earlier this year,” said a top BBMP offiical.

The TDR would permit property owners to construct an additional floor above the Floor Area Ratio (presently 1.5) given in any Building Sanction Plan presently. This could be in any area falling within BBMP limits, Nandeesha said. Asked about partnership with the government agencies in creating the parking facilities, the executive engineer said that it would be worked out later. “Our priority is to ensure that land is available to create the parking facility,” he said. The last date for submission of applications to BBMP for these automated and semi-automated parking systems is June 26.