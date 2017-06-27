BENGALURU: City-based entrepreneur Mudit Dandwate, who was attacked by a crocodile on Sunday, will need at least a month to be able to work with a prosthetic limb. Dandwate (29), who lost his left arm, is being treated at Hosmat Hospital in the city. He underwent a surgical procedure on Monday following which he was shifted to the ward.

Dandwate, who runs a start up in the city, was attacked by a crocodile at Thattekere Lake on Sunday. He was later rushed to the hospital where he underwent debrediment (a procedure followed for removal of toxins from the wound).

Dr Ajit Benedict Royan, medical director, Hosmat Hospital, said he underwent yet another round of debrediment. “Crocodile bites are dangerous. It could impair a person. We want to ensure all the toxins are cleaned first,” he said. Stump closure, a procedure done to stitch the open wound on the arm, was done following this.

“The wound will take a few weeks to heal completely. After this, based on his requirement, prosthetic limbs could be designed. However, it is only after the wound has healed completely that an artificial limb can be attached,” he said. The product designed by Dandwate’s start-up is all set to be launched in Mumbai next week and his friends are hopeful his wounds would heal considerably by then.

No pictorial warnings

Dandwate’s friend Dr Anjana Reddy had said on Sunday that he had entered the lake unaware that there were crocodiles. She added that there were boards in Kannada which he and his friend who had accompanied him, could not understand. When Express went to the spot, it was found that all warning signs were in Kannada only. There was no pictorial representation.