The three-bedroom house in Rajajinagar to which BJP leader Muralidhar Rao will be shifting in July |NAGARAJA GADEKAL

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka Muralidhar Rao is shifting his base to the city and the party has readied a well furnished house in Rajajinagar for him.

The move comes in the wake of BJP national president Amit Shah’s instruction to Rao to devote more time to oversee the preparations and chalk out strategies by staying in the city till the Assembly election in the state is over.

BJP has put its poll preparations on a fast track sensing an early election in the state. This comes after the recent decision of the Siddaramaiah government to waive farm loans up to `50,000 obtained from co-operative institutions.

“A three-bedroom house with Vaastu compliance in Rajajinagar N Block has been finalised for Muralidhar Rao. The two-storeyed house will have facilities needed for conducting small meetings or video conferences,” a BJP source said.

Rao has been asked by Shah to chair frequent meetings and tour the state extensively to galvanise party workers, intensify mass contact programmes and iron out differences within the state leadership. A clear picture on finding a suitable accommodation for Shah in Bengaluru to set up the poll war room is expected to emerge during his three-day visit to the state, starting from August 3.

K P Nanjundy joins BJP

Akhila Karnataka Vishwakarma Mahasabha president and entrepreneur K P Nanjundy joined BJP here on Monday. Nanjundy, who was in Congress, quit the party recently after he was denied to nominate him as an MLC. Admitting Nanjundy into the party, Yeddyurappa said many more prominent leaders from backward and dalit communities would join the BJP in the coming days.