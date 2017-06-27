BENGALURU: Several private school managements in the city are worried as teachers have been asked to evaluate SSLC supplementary examination answer scripts. The Karnataka Secondary Education Evaluation Board (KSEEB) had recently issued orders to several teachers in this regard.

“We already lost six days as many schools served as exam centres for the recently held supplementary exams. Now, they want our teachers to be involved in evaluation works.

Five out of six teachers from our school have received orders for evaluation duty. It is impossible to manage the school activities with less staff,” said a management representative from one of the schools in the city.

Another school management member said the KSEEB should have rationalised and ensured that at least 50 percent of the teachers be allowed to stay back and conduct classes.

KSEEB authorities said that they would conduct a meeting in this regard on Tuesday, where they would inform school authorities that a few teachers could be retained and only half of the teachers sent for evaluation duty.

As many as 2.5 lakh candidates have written the supplementary examination and the board would require at least around 15,000 evaluators.