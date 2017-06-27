BENGALURU: If you happen to visit Byrasandra Main Road to reach any of the four major government hospitals here, chances are that you might catch an infection, thanks to the unhygienic condition along the road. The stretch connects four hospitals - Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and NIMHANS.

The road is used as a public toilet by many. Adding to the filth is the spilling waste from mini garbage autos and BBMP trucks. Also, the encroachments on the footpaths by vendors and private ambulances leave little or no space for the pedestrians.



No one is sure under which police station’s jurisdiction this ‘black spot’ comes. A traffic cop attached to Wilson Garden station said, “It comes under Jayangar traffic police limits and falls under Siddapura Law and Order wing.”

A BBMP worker loads a garbage truck on the road itself. Encroached footpath on Byrasandra Main Road | nagaraja gadekal



When Express visited Siddapura police station, the police personnel said that they have registered petty cases against those who illegally occupy footpaths. When asked for details on the cases registered, they replied “sahebru kelbeku” (you have to ask the inspector). The inspector was unavailable.

The road is regularly used by patients. With her baby in arms, Jyothi was heading to Indira Gandhi Hospital of Child Health.

“It is very risky to just walk on the road,” she said. Afroz, a resident of Jayanagar 1st block, lamented that local policemen were lenient with the violators. Sugandhi from Byrasandra added that nobody cared about the stretch, which is accident prone and emanates foul smell. The locals also alleged that both BBMP and the police department were deliberately not taking action against the violators.

Cops unaware of problems

DCP Shobharani, Traffic (West), was unavailable for comment. When contacted, Additional Commissioner of Police R Hithendra (Traffic) said it was for the first time that the issue was brought to his notice. “I will ask the DCP to give a report,” he said. Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad and Special Commissioner Sarfaraz Khan (Health), BBMP, did not respond to calls.

Requests fall on deaf ears

Dr Shashidhar Buggi, Director of SDS Tuberculosis Research Centre and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, has been trying to improve the condition of the road, but in vain. In the last one year, Dr Buggi has written to the Mayor, the BBMP Commissioner and the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner. He also wrote to the Upa Lokayukta and the local corporator, explaining how the unhygienic condition of the road could cause dengue and chikungunya.

He also mentioned about the inconvenience caused to patients and their attenders due to the encroachments on the footpaths. In the letters, he questioned how a vendor was allowed to occupy a portion of the footpath and draw power from Indira Gandhi hospital. Also, the congested road makes it difficult for the ambulances to enter the hospitals, he wrote. But nobody has taken any action so far.