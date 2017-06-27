BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary and state in-charge K C Venugopal will arrive in the city on Tuesday to resolve the differences between the leaders in some of the districts. While Veerappa Moily has been asked to attend the meeting involving DCC leaders from Chikkaballapur, K H Muniyappa has been asked to attend the meeting with leaders from Kolar, while Venugopal will meet H K Javaregowda for the first time to discuss issues related to Hassan district.



The meetings with DCC members are being conducted after four AICC secretaries submitted their reports on each district under their zones after travelling through the districts. Congress sources said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asked Venugopal to direct the senior leaders to sit through the meetings so that the issues can be resolved amicably.



Venugopal’s meetings with executive committee and district presidents with members of other wings of Congress on Wednesday are still unsure. He might have to go to Delhi on account of Meira Kumar filing her nomination papers for the presidential election.