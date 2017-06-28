BENGALURU: Value of land in Bengaluru, founded by Kempegowda, is already sky high. Now it is the turn of the hamlet where he was buried. Till about two years ago, Kempapura in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district was a hamlet which did not have many basic amenities. Soon after Kempegowda’s tomb was found here, real estate business started booming in the village situated 62-km from the state capital.

The tower-shaped tomb was found at Kempapura in September 2015. Later, BBMP authorities and senior political leaders including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several ministers visited the spot. Later some historians and experts visited the spot and

confirmed it as Kempegowda’s tomb.

The government then allotted `5 crore to develop the village and the Kempegowda Development Authority was constituted. In the 2016-17 budget, Siddaramaiah said the village would be developed under the Suvarna Grama scheme too.

Till then everything was normal. There are more than ten villages around Kempapura including Janagere, Hosapalya, Thippansandra, Doddabushi, Valluru and others. Madhu, a farmer at Thippasandra, some 1.5 kms to Kempapura, said land prices have shot up. “The price of one acre of agricultural land, which was `25 lakh has crossed `55 lakh in our village. While land prices were increasing since several years, but in the last two years prices have become surprisingly high,’’ he said.

Lokesh, a farmer leader said land prices have reached `70 lakh an acre from `35 lakh in 2015. “Interestingly farmers do not want to sell their land. They are expecting that Kempapura will be developed as a tourist destination and they will get a huge chunk,’’ Lokesh, from Hosapalya, said they grow Ragi and vegetables.

Venkatesh (Name changed), who owns a piece of land in one of the surrounding villages of Kempapura said he purchased the land some 16 years back for Rs 1.5 lakh an acre.

“Land prices here shot up beyond expectations. I wanted to sell my land as my daughters are married and settled abroad, but now the trend looks like land prices will increase further. Hence I shall wait,’’ he said.

Prashanth Sambargi, a real estate expert, the hike in land prices is a common trend. “Whenever there is an announcement of any major infrastructure development, the speculation market trend shows price increase in real estate. This happened even at Bidadi and Devanahalli when the international airport came up,” he added.

Tallest Kempegowda statue to be installed at KIA: CM

The tallest Kempegowda statue in the city will come up on the premises of KIA, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This will be taller than the statues installed at BBMP office, Guttahalli and at KIMS hospital. The height of the existing statues range between 7 and 10 feet. Addressing the event organised by the State government to mark Kempegowda Jayanti, the Chief Minister said celebrating Kempegowda Jayanti was a long-pending demand of various organisations. Henceforth, it will be celebrated every year in Bengaluru and taluk and district-level centres with pomp and show. “It should have been celebrated much earlier when Vidhana Soudha was constructed,” he said. He urged Union Minister and Bengaluru North Loksabha MP D V Sadananda to pass on the same message to the Union government.

Only 15 journalists allowed

Chaos was witnessed near the entrance of Vidhana Soudha’s banquet hall after many mediapersons were denied entry by the police officials present there. Policemen barred mediapersons stating they were told that only 15 seats were reserved for media. However, BBMP councillors, their friends and family members were allowed to go inside.