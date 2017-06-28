BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man was arrested by Bagalur police on Tuesday for allegedly cheating many women on matrimonial sites and extorting money from them. Police said the accused is Sadath Khan, a native of Hassan who has been living in Bengaluru since 2011.

Police said Khan would pose as a suitor and approach older single and divorced women through matrimonial websites. He either told them that he was a government employee or an engineer. He even promised to marry many of these women.

Sadath Khan

DCP (north-east) Harsha P S said Khan could have cheated and extorted some 100 women from across the state. But only a few have filed complaints against him. Cases have been registered against him in KR Puram, Jayanagar, Vidyaranyapuram, Hebbagodi, Doddaballapur and Dharwad police stations.

A police source said, “Khan was arrested after a professor in a private college filed a complaint with Bagalur police. The woman met him on a matrimonial site. He told her that he works for the central government. After days of dating her, he went to her college and took `50,000 from her. The woman later came to know that Khan had been arrested in Mysuru for cheating women in similar fashion.”

Khan came to the city in 2011 and started working in a welding shop at Yeshwanthpur. He later worked for various BPOs but was sacked from many places for allegedly misbehaving with women over phone, police said. Later, when he was unemployed, he registered with various paid matrimonial websites.

He would date many women and eventually extort money from them. He spent the money, which amounted to even lakhs, on luxury hotels, rented cars and shopping. He mostly chose women from Mysuru, Dharwad, Bengaluru and Doddaballapur, police said.

For a life of luxury

