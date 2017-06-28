BENGALURU: Nearly 10 days after the Metro’s green line became fully operational, regular commuters and traffic police say there has been no significant reduction in traffic in these areas.

Experts say many are forced to use private vehicles because of inadequate parking facilities and high parking fees at Metro stations. The other reasons are: poor frequency of feeder buses, no reserved coaches for women, poor facilities for senior citizens and differently-abled. Also, many passengers complain that Metro is overcrowded during peak hours due to only three coaches. Additional three coaches will be available only by December.

Many motorists say there is only a marginal decline in traffic movement because of shortage of parking space.BMRCL public relations officer U A Vasanth Rao said, “We may increase the two-wheelers parking capacity from 12,000 to 20,000.”