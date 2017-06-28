BENGALURU: A study released on Tuesday, has stated that primary textbooks of the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) contain gender stereotypes.

A Class 5 environmental studies textbook

projects women as ideal for child rearing

The study was done by Anais Leclere (21), a French national, who is interning with Actionaid Association, a child rights NGO. Her findings project women as weak in the textbooks.

Textbooks of Classes 2 to 4 for Hindi, Maths, English and Environmental Studies were analysed. The study showed that the textbooks encourage men to do outdoor activities and women are projected to be ideal for domestic work like cooking, child rearing.

During the release of the study, Anais said, “The objective of my study was to identify how textbooks promote gender equality, but I was shocked to see the way women are projected. Only one girl was seen wearing jeans in the entire Class 5 English textbook. In the Class 4 English textbook, jobs like milkman and policeman were dedicated to men and women were projected as weak.”

‘Make gender equality a priority’

The NGO has now decided to write to the Union Government to make gender equality a priority during revision of the NCERT textbooks. Also they want gender studies to be included from the primary level itself.

KSCPCR to provide sex education to school kids

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights wants sex education implemented in schools. KSCPCR chairperson Kripa Alva said, “The issue has been discussed with officials of education department. ”