BENGALURU: A 28-year-old arms dealer who claimed to be a priest was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to sell country-made revolvers in the city. Marthahalli police have recovered two revolvers and two live rounds of ammunition from him.

Police said the accused is Goutham Pandey, a native of Bihar who came to the city to sell the two firearms for Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000.

Police said, “During questioning, Pandey said he had brought the two revolvers from an arms factory in Munger, Bihar, for `10,000 each. We found out that the local arms factory was shut down and locals used to assemble the guns at their homes and sell them.”