BENGALURU: An alert BMTC bus driver averted a major mishap after he failed to apply brakes on the busy Nrupathunga Road around 11am on Wednesday.

The empty bus was heading from Majestic to Shanthinagar depot for repairs after it broke down on Seshadri Road.

Police said, “The driver sensed some issue with the braking system and alerted other motorists by continuously honking and then rammed the bus into a road-side tree to bring it to a halt. The driver sustained minor injuries in the impact.”

Following the incident, traffic movement was disrupted for some time on Nrupathunga Road. Halasuru traffic police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bus with the help of a private towing vehicle to allow free flow of traffic.