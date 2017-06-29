BENGALURU: In a twist of fate, two people who had allegedly stolen a bike were caught by the KR Puram when they were trying to return the vehicle after it ran out of petrol. The men were spotted dragging the Hero Maestro Edge bike on Medahalli bridge by two cops on Monday, 10pm. Growing suspicious of the duo, the policmen approached them and inquired about their whereabouts and the bike. They noticed that the bike did not have a key on and the duo failed to furnish documents for the bike.

They were instantly arrested and taken to the police station about 2 km away from the spot. However, one of them, Perumal, whose whereabouts are unknown escaped on the way to the station. The other alleged robber, Shiva, a 20-year-old hailing from Andhra Pradesh and residing in Viginapura is in police custody one.

“On being questioned, Shiva said that Perumal had only approached him to push the bike and that he had no personal connection otherwise,” says a police source who is investigating the case. “But we suspect that these people are partners,” the source adds. Further investigation are ongoing. An FIR was filed in the police station under Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (U/s-102,41(D)); IPC 1860 (U/s-379). It states the bike was stolen from Hennur and the two had tried to sell it previously. When the deal did not materialise, they decided to return it, when suddenly they ran out of petrol. The owner of the KA-03-JJ-7737 bike hasn’t laid claim to the vehicle yet.