BENGALURU: A woman was stabbed in her private parts by men hired by her alleged former lover after their affair turned sour.

The bizarre incident occurred last week in Banaswadi and three of the four culprits, including the ex-lover, were arrested on Wednesday. The arrested are Pramod, 32, a resident of Bommanahalli, and Kumar (27) and Suresh (35), both from Bangi Colony, Cottonpet. A fourth unnamed person who stabbed the woman is absconding. The woman, who was admitted to hospital with severe stab injuries, was discharged after a few days.

According to police, Pramod, who runs a garment business, claimed he was in a relationship with the woman for the past eight years. But their relationship got strained and last year the woman left him.

Pramod said he felt angry and decided to get back at her. On June 21, around 9.30pm, the woman returned home from office and was parking her scooter when an unknown man attacked her with a knife. He stabbed her thrice causing serious injuries. The woman raised an alarm but the assailant fled the spot.

Promod, the prime suspect in the stabbing of a woman, confessed that he had hired Kumar (27) and Suresh (35), from Bangi Colony, Cottonpet, to harass his ex-lover. Kumar and his aide Suresh would call the woman and abuse her in filthy language and also send obscene messages to her.

Police said, “Two days prior to the incident, Pramod paid Rs 1.1 lakh to Kumar, asking him to physically intimidate the woman. Kumar in turn paid Rs 50,000 to another person (currently absconding) and told him to do the job. The man stabbed the woman. The investigation revealed Kumar and Suresh assisted the assailant in committing the offence.”