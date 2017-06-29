BENGALURU: A four-member gang which would rob people to arrange fees for their advocates to fight their cases, was arrested by the Koramangala police on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused are Puneeth (25), a resident of Peenya, Sathya, a resident of Kalikanagar, Devaraju H C (22), a resident of Kunigal taluk, Tumakuru district, and Raghu H S (20), a resident of Banashankari. Police sources said, “The accused were earlier booked for murder cases.” “Following frequent theft incidents on the streets in the night, a special team was formed to nab the robbers. The accused were nabbed in Mestripalya near Koramangala III block,” the police said. The accused were earlier involved in various chain snatching cases on outer ring road. They would target people waiting at bus stops on the pretext of dropping them to their destination and would rob them of their valuables, the police added.

Police said, “Puneeth was involved in a murder case reported in Peenya and Sathya was involved in a murder case reported in JP Nagar. Devaraju and Raghu were helping the duo in robberies as they were getting their share of money. We were able to crack seven robbery cases. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.”