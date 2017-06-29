BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in front of the police commissioner’s office in Bengaluru after a 35-year-old man tried to immolate himself Thursday.

Police said the man, Srinath had been sacked from a private firm four years ago. He had filed a police complaint against the sacking and took his case to the labour department too, but to no avail. On Thursday, Srinath came to the police commissioner’s office and asked for an appointment with police commissioner Praveen Sood.

Office personnel turned him away, saying Sood was busy. Irked by this, Srinath poured kerosene on himself and tried to set himself afire. He was foiled and taken into custody.

Police sources said that they were finding out how Srinath had breached security by carrying kerosene into the police commissioner’s office.