BENGALURU: Imagine Bengaluru, India’s pub city, without its iconic pubs like Pecos, Koshy’s, Guzzlers and Down Town. That could well happen come July 1 as the state government tries to get the Centre’s approval to denotify MG Road and other roads passing through the city as highways.

Regular customers to these places unanimously say that no matter how many new pubs come up, these places will remain special for them. Shweta Shenoi, a resident of New Thippasandra, often visits Koshy’s, Pecos and Guzzlers. She said, “After I finish shopping around the area, I would end up at these places as they are so conveniently located. I don’t even have to think twice before entering as I have known these places for long.”

Ambareesh Dhavalgi is a patron of the iconic pubs around Brigade Road. A police constable from Bijapur, every time he comes to the city he usually makes his way to one of these pubs. On Wednesday, he was at Le Rock on Rest House Road. His first visit to the pub was in 2002. Guzzler’s Inn is another old pub, having started in 1992. One of its staff members said that most customers to the pub are old-timers who have been coming here for years.

Bhuvan, enjoying beer at Pecos Pub on Wednesday afternoon, was asked if he would consider coming to the pub even if it didn’t serve beer. To this, he smiled and said, “The main thing about this pub is the 1970s music and the beer. It just won’t work without the beer. I’d rather go to some other place then.”

Another reason many swear by these places is that they retain the charm of the older Bengaluru, or rather, Bangalore - something the newer pubs cannot have.