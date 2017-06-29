BENGALURU: Karnataka minister for Tourism, Priyank Kharge is of the opinion that ‘Brand Bengaluru’ would take a beating with the ban on pubs and bars around MG Road and Church Street. Besides tourism, even revenue would suffer, he said.

“We are a city that brews its own beer and makes its own wine. MG Road is the heart of the city. Not only is the footfall high here, but it is also among the areas from where we generate maximum revenue. We have already made a request to Centre to denotify some of the major roads. A team from the state is in Delhi to convince the authorities,” he said.

Prasad Bidappa, Fashion Consultant and Entertainment Professional said,“One of the aspects of a great city is its nightlife and the entertainment offered to a hard working populace. I grew up in a Bangalore where the restaurant & bar culture flourished and thrived on the MG Road and Brigade Road.This city was known for its sophisticated and urbane attitude.”

“The government should make efforts to specify and exempt highways, which pass through the heart of the city,” he added.

“Our climate, our expertise in IT/BT, our easy welcoming of guests and job-seekers to our city, our hospitality and our way of life make us the most attractive destination worldwide.”

However, brand domain specialist Harish Brijoor said that shutting down bars and pubs around MG Road would not really affect the ‘Brand Bengaluru’. Only customers would have a look for an alternative option.

“The law will redefine the ‘Central Drinking District’ now. Till these roads get denotified as highways, MG Road, Brigade Road and a few other arterial roads would remain ‘dry’,” he added.

Brijoor further said one shopkeeper’s loss could be another’s gain. It all depends on location. “So far as the consumers are concerned, they will find their next ‘adda’ soon,” he added.