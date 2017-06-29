BENGALURU: People see arm wrestling as a way of settling petty fights or as a boast of their strength. One woman is out to change this perception, Reeta Priyanka wants people to know that this is a serious sport that demands hours of hardwork. A resident of Palahalli, a small village in Mandya district, she is all set to represent India at the 39 th World Arm Wrestling Championships. The Championship will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from September 2 to 12. The arm wrestler, who has close to 16 medals winning national tournaments, is currently being trained by K Vishwanath at the Core Nature Fitness Centre.

What made you take an interest in a sport like arm wrestling, which is normally considered a male bastion?

I have been associated with wrestling for over 15 years now. I started my sporting career as a free-style wrestler. I participated in the annual Dasara Khushti in Mysuru in the year 2004. My own father, Anthony Raj, was a wrestler in his younger days and encouraged me to take wrestling seriously. I went on to win many national-level tournaments and received many titles such as ‘Kittur Rani Chenamma’ and ‘Chamundeshwari’. K Vishwanath sir, my current arm-wrestling coach saw my talent and suggested that I take up arm wrestling and I have been into this sport for over five years now.

Who is your inspiration?

My father has always been my greatest inspiration. When I first started wrestling there weren’t any known women wrestlers in Karnataka. My parents faced a lot of criticism for supporting my interest in it. After reaching the national level in free-style wrestling, I asked the government to start training classes for women wrestlers at the Chamundi Stadium in Mysuru but nothing was done. My father then started coaching me at home and supported me, despite financial hardships, until K. Vishwanath sir helped me.

How you do maintain your physical fitness?

I currently play in the 63kg weight category and it is very important for me to maintain my weight. I cannot afford to let my weight fluctuate and thus I eat and workout accordingly. I workout for more than four hours every day to maintain my stamina. Training for my sport involves a lot of outdoor activities to build strength and improve concentration levels. Arm strength and concentration are the two key elements of arm wrestling.

What diet do you follow?

Since I am now playing internationally I need to follow a strict diet that is high on protein. However, because of financial constraints I cannot afford to take all the necessary supplements. I make it a point to include a lot of fibre and protein in my food. I consume a lot of ragi, eggs, milk and butter. Dry fruits are also a great source of energy but they are pretty expensive (laughs)

What role has your coach played in your success?

K Vishwanath, my arm wrestling coach, is the very reason I started arm wrestling. He is a bodybuilder and a very good teacher. He knew I come from a poor family and offered to coach me free of cost. Till today he has never taken a fee from me and I am greatly indebted to him for his generosity.

Can you briefly explain how a professional arm wrestling match takes place?

The participants in an arm wrestling event are divided into different weight categories. There may be five people in the 50kg category and ten people in 60kg category. I need to beat all the other fellow participants in my weight category in back to back matches in order to win.

You are representing the country at the World Arm Wrestling Championships in Hungary. How do you feel about this?

It is an honour to represent the country on an international platform. But, it is very difficult to focus on the game because I have to cross a lot of financial hurdles. The games start in September and I need to pay the federation close to `2 lakh before July 2. I have approached many political leaders including ministers who said that they would refund the money I spend after I return from the championship. They do not understand that I have no money to travel in the first place. It is extremely disheartening to see that there is very little support for athletes in the State. Right now my father and I are trying to arrange for the much needed funds.

What are your thoughts about the lack of a proper sporting culture in India?

I think the youth in this country is very talented. What we need to work on is supporting the youth. I personally know a lot of talented people in our State who have quit sports because of the lack of funds. I have myself been trying to get a government job in order to secure my family’s future and have failed miserably. There are many athletes like me who are struggling to make ends meet and at the end of the day need to focus on their game irrespective of other hardships. This is what makes many of them quit. There has to be a better support system for athletes in this country.