BENGALURU: A young team of students is all set to make history in the transportation sector but they need public help.Team Hyperloop India, the only participants from the country to qualify for Hyperloop Pod Competition organised by Space X this year, will travel to the US in August to compete with other renowned colleges from the world in the second edition of the competition. To meet their needs, the team has started a crowdfunding initiative and are appealing to the public to contribute generously. The aim is to collect around `30 lakh within the next 20 days.

Sibesh Kar, founder and lead, Team Hyperloop India, appeals, “This is an opportunity not only for the Hyperloop but for India too. Apart from building a scale down, our intention with the campaign is to reach out and to involve everyone in this journey to leapfrog transportation in India”

Pavan Kumar, co-founder of Workbench Projects, the team’s Co-creation Partner, says, “The total requirement of the project is `1 crore. We have already raised around `30 lakh from corporates and have turned to the people to help us with another `30 lakh. We will try and raise the rest again through corporate partnerships.”

Team Hyperloop India has been working for around four months. “This student team has been selected over 1,000 other teams in the world to compete in USA. It’s a great feat”

Started a few days ago, the crowdfunding campaign has so far received contributions from 149 supporters till last count. The amount collected so far has over `3.50 lakh. The team is building what they call an ‘OrcaPod’. The main goal would be to come out unscathed from the design tests before the on-track test at the 1 mile Hyperloop track of Space X at Hawthorne, California.

The designs of the competing teams have to first go through a variety of tests such as vacuum chamber tests, structural test to test the functionality as well as the endurance of the pods.

The main aim of the competition is to help design and develop workable pod prototypes. The Hyperloop Pod Competition II, will primarily focus on “maximum speed” and will include new as well as old teams who competed in the first edition.

Team Hyperloop India also recently took part in the Hyperloop One Global Challenge, organised by Hyperloop One, a transport company, and proposed a hyperloop route from Mumbai-to-Chennai via Bengaluru, a distance of 1,102 km to be covered in 50 minutes. This was in response to a vote opened by the company on five potential hyperloop routes in India.