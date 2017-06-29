BENGALURU: I am 26-year-old and have recently developed a reaction to my mascara. When masacra dries up I feel an itching sensation. Is it because my lashes are not taking well to the mascara or should I change the brand?

Itching after use of any cosmetic product can be because of allergy to some constituents of the product. It would be better if you could avoid using it for few days or may be you can switch to some other brand that is herbal.

I am 24-year-old and every time I apply matte lipstick my lips become extremely chappy. Kindly suggest what precautions can be taken to avoid dry lips when using matte lipstick.

Make sure you always apply a lip moisturiser before applying your lipstick, it will provide base and required moisture to the lips. Also avoid wetting your lips with saliva when its dry as it can worsen chapping. Use of lip moisturiser with sunscreen factor can also help in preventing chapping of lips.

People have said sunscreen helps but everytime I use any kind of sunscreen my skin breaks out and I get really bad pimples. Is my skin sensitive? What do you advice me to do?

Some sunscreens can be oily and because of that people with oily skin can get acne because of their use. Try using non oily base sunscreen and apply the sunscreen lotion atleast thirty minutes before getting out in the sun. A whole new range of sunscreen is available in the market for all skin types. You can use the one that suits your skin type.

Doctor is a Dermatologist,Cosmetologist and Venereologist at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road