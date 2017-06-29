BENGALURU: Young musicians will tune their violins and sound their mridangams to bring out Carnatic ragas under the guidance of Mysore Manjunath as part of Bhoomija’s second edition of Youth Carnatic Orchestra (YCO).“I am grateful to work with these young group of people. Their energy level and curiosity makes me feel young at heart,” says Manjunath.

The YCO is conceptualised and directed by the violin maestro. The orchestra has young musicians in the age group of 18 to 24 years.

The orchestra includes 12 Carnatic violinists, four percussionists and a pianist from Canada, the United States, Bengaluru and Mysuru.Manjunath says, “It is music from across the world put together by collaborating with well-versed musicians hand picked by me to present this spectacular show”.

The lead piece of the show is ‘Keeravani’ composed and improvised by the 46-year-old musician.

“Keervani adds more relevance to the concert apart from other pieces, as the orchestra is divided into three main parts or svara, these three svaras are varied by harmonising in melody, rhythmically, and backdrop by the pianists,” says 25-year-old violinist Sumukh Chandra.

Violinist M P Aditya, 25, is excited about performing under the guidance of Manjunath. “I love working with him because he thinks out of the box,” he says.D S Prashanth plays the mridangam in the orchestra. He says, “As a percussion player I think violin is the king of all instruments”.Bhoomija’s Youth Carnatic Orchestra will be held on July 1, 7 pm at MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar.