BENGALURU: A section of the City Armed Reserve police has filed a complaint against a higher officer alleging that he has been harassing the officials in CAR for the last 17 years.

Police sources said CAR Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration) Vedesh Kumar is accused of extorting money and misappropriating money in the name of CRTC training. The personnel have filed a complaint with DG and IGP Rupak Kumar Dutta and Home Minister G Parameshwara, alleging that they were being harassed at work and Vedesh was extorting money from them.

Kumar was previously terminated after the department found that he had used a fake caste certificate to get the job. He was also suspended twice for misappropriations. But based on humanitarian grounds, he was reinstated in CAR.Kumar has been attached with the CAR wing for the past 17 years. Kumar worked as a reserve sub-inspector of CAR for six years, a reserve police inspector for seven years and an ACP of CAR for four years, a police report stated.

CAR police sources said it is a violation of rules and regulations to keep an official in the same unit for this long.A police source said, “Kumar had been transferred to many places but was always reinstated in CAR with the interference of senior officers.” The personnel allege that he used his influence to cancel his transfer orders.

The complaint was submitted to the DG and IGP and the home minister, who have directed City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood to submit a report. Sood said, “I have instructed the DCP (CAR) to probe and submit a report.”DCP CAR (headquarters) Kishore Babu said that a probe has been ordered based on the orders and a report will be submitted.Kumar refuted all the allegations and said, “I cannot comment on the issue as there is an inquiry underway.”