BENGALURU: A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a 20-year-old woman over a financial row on Wednesday night. Police said, “Venkatesh, who worked as a pygmy collector in Mahalakshmi Cooperative Society was arrested by Kumbalagodu police on Thursday morning. The victim Kavya was his neighbour and also used to work in the same cooperative society. She had quit the job last month to stay at her mother’s house in Kumbalagodu and help her sister’s school-going son.”

Venkatesh was sacked three months ago after he allegedly misappropriated `85,000 of the society’s money. The society’s administrators had warned him that they would lodge a police complaint if he failed to return the money within two months. Venkatesh had managed to return `45,000.

On Wednesday evening, Kavya’s boyfriend Puneeth went to her house when her mother was not at home and gave her `36,000 that he had borrowed earlier. Puneeth, an Uber cab driver, was also Venkatesh’s friend. The accused came to know about the money from Puneeth.

Around 9.30 pm, Venkatesh went to Kavya’s house when her mother and sister had gone out. He stabbed Kavya 20-25 times and stole `36,000. Later, he disposed of his blood stained clothes and weapon in an isolated place.When Kavya’s mother returned home, she saw her daughter lying in a pool of blood and alerted police.