BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in front of City Police Commissioner’s office when a 35-year-old man tried to immolate himself on Thursday.Srinivas asked for an appointment with Commissioner Praveen Sood. When the Commissioners’ office personnel told him to meet the local police instead, he insisted on an appointment. The office personnel turned him away, saying the Commissioner was busy.

Srinivas then poured kerosene on himself and tried to set himself on fire. Police officials took him into their custody. According to police, Srinivas alleged that he was kidnapped and threatened to resign from Sefnu Precision Tooling Systems in 2012 by two people. He had filed a complaint at Peenya police station and the labour department.

He alleged that the police had filed a B-report on the incident without proper probe. Police said they were finding out how he breached security by carrying kerosene into the office.