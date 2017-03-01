BENGALURU: A day after an SSLC student was stabbed to death at a school in Yelahanka, police detained three more juveniles on Tuesday.



On Monday, Harsharaj was stabbed by a former student of the school when he had walked out of the school premises after the annual day event.



Police said the juveniles were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and sent to a state home for boys for further procedure. Inquiries revealed that the juveniles had warned Harshraj against talking to a girl and had asked him to stay away from her.

A police official said the boys were enraged as Harsharaj had continued to talk to the girl even during the event.