BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, 30 trees of a flowering species (Thespesia populnea) were mutilated, poisoned and allowed to die so that a huge hoarding could become visible to passersby. It is yet to be ascertained who poisoned these trees on Kalamandir Road in Marathahalli, but a case has been booked.

One of the 30 trees that was poisoned

and left to die on Kalamandir Road at

Marathahalli in Bengaluru on Friday

Speaking to Express, Mahadevpura Deputy Range Forest Officer Thimappa said of the 30 Behandi trees, 13 were chopped while another 17 were poisoned with acids and chemicals.

He added, “We have booked a case and filed an FIR under the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act.

The trees have been poisoned in such a way that they dry up and die. Investigations have revealed that this was specifically done so that a hoarding on a private property is visible.”



Urban conservator and tree doctor Vijay Nishanth, who first noticed this, said 17 trees were mutilated on the stretch as they were poisoned with acidic solutions which had reached the trunk level.

He added, “We can hope to save only three trees.

We have removed the acid from the soil while the open wounds sustained by the trees have been treated with fungicide solution.”



With incidents of poisoning of trees becoming frequent, environmentalists say strict action should be taken against offenders and residents who chop or poison trees in their vicinity.