BENGALURU: KannadaGottilla.com is back with a bang! The team, that has been spearheading the campaign to teach Kannada language to non-kannadigas in Bengaluru, is coming up with a unique platform to teach Kannada, this weekend.



What’s more! This comes at no cost. However, the number of seats is limited. Team KannadaGottilla, in association with renowned city-based musicians Vasu Dixit and Hemanth Joisis, is conducting a special session to teach Kannada through music.

Vasu Dixit



“Music is the language everyone understands. We believe that anything that is taught through music stays for a long time.

Hence we decided to rope in Vasu Dixit and Hemanth,” says Rakesh Maiya, co-founder of KannadaGotilla.com.



“We are conducting free Kannada classes on first Sunday of every month at the Rangoli Art Centre in MG Road Metro. We have been doing this from 18 months for now.

We teach Kannada through standup comedies, Improv, music and more. Vasu Dixit is known for his folk songs and we thought it would be ideal to have him onboard,” he says.

“This will help them learn new words and their meaning,” he adds.



“A few members of Lets Spread Love community are coming down to learn Kannada this weekend. The community assists in distributing food to the less-privileged on weekends. They want to learn Kannada so they can communicate with the kids when they go to distribute food. We are excited about this,” says Anup Maiya, co-founder of KannadaGottilla.com.



Vasu Dixit, founder of Swarathama- a folk rock fusion band, says, he is thrilled to be a part of this initiative. “Music is a language itself. When you teach people through music, they are sure to enjoy as well as learn quickly. I will hand out the lyrics of the the song (in both Kannada and English) I would perform at the venue so that it will be easy for them to follow.

Like one of my latest music video Raagi Tandira, a Purandara Dasa composition, is quite simple and easy to understand. This will be one of the songs I will be performing here. One cannot learn the language in a short span of say 30 or 45 minutes. But I will be more than happy if they go back learning at least four or five words,”he adds.



Vasu Dixit’s latest music video Raagi Tandira, a five-minute composition of Purandara Dasa’s literary work, recieved amazing response from the music lovers and went viral on social media. Earlier he had created abuzz among music lovers with Mullu- composed by Purandara Dasa.

