BENGALURU: A group led by Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavalli and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Friday staged a protest inside the BDA office premises demanding a quick solution to the issue of contamination of the Bellandur and Varthur lakes.



Members of the nearly 500-strong group also insisted that BDA make arrangements for supply of Cauvery water to the households of those in the vicinity of these lakes since their borewells too were contaminated, said a BDA official.



They later submitted a memorandum to BDA Commissioner Raj Kumar Khatri calling for action to be taken on these aspects.



Speaking to Express, Limbavalli said, “Our protest is mainly to ask the state government to release funds to revive the Bellandur and Varthur lakes.”



The Commissioner listed out the temporary measures being taken like aeration at the lakes and putting up a similar mesh at Varthur lake like it was done at Bellandur, the MLA said. “He has assured us a permanent solution to the issue,” he added.



Corporators of Bellandur and Varthur, their supporters and NGOs took part in the protest.