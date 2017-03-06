Home Cities Bengaluru

Boy drowns in Karnataka's Chinnappanahalli lake while swimming

A 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Chinnappanahalli lake near Marathahalli on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sunil, son of Jaisingh, a daily wage labourer and resident of HAL. Su

Published: 06th March 2017 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2017 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chinnappanahalli lake near Marathahalli where a 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Bengaluru on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Chinnappanahalli lake near Marathahalli on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sunil, son of Jaisingh, a daily wage labourer and resident of HAL. Sunil was a Class 10 student at a government school in Doddanekundi.

Police said, around 12.30 pm, Sunil and seven of his friends had gone to the lake for a swim. They swam to the middle of the lake and all except Sunil returned to the bank. The friends alerted locals who called the fire and emergency personnel. After a four-and-a-half-hour search, the body was fished out and sent for autopsy.  HAL police have filed a case of negligence against officials of the Lake Development Authority and the BBMP for failing to fence the lake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp