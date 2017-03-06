Boy drowns in Karnataka's Chinnappanahalli lake while swimming

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Chinnappanahalli lake near Marathahalli on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sunil, son of Jaisingh, a daily wage labourer and resident of HAL. Sunil was a Class 10 student at a government school in Doddanekundi.

Police said, around 12.30 pm, Sunil and seven of his friends had gone to the lake for a swim. They swam to the middle of the lake and all except Sunil returned to the bank. The friends alerted locals who called the fire and emergency personnel. After a four-and-a-half-hour search, the body was fished out and sent for autopsy. HAL police have filed a case of negligence against officials of the Lake Development Authority and the BBMP for failing to fence the lake.