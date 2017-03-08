BENGALURU: A day after Express carried a report on how the Health Department was under pressure to protect a doctor in Haveri who performed alleged unwarranted hysterectomies, Karnataka State Women’s Commission has sent a reminder notice to the department asking for a report within 15 days.

Women’s panel chairperson Nagalakshmi Bai told Express, “I had sent a notice to the Health Department for an action taken report on February 12. They did not reply. After reading that the department is under pressure to shield the doctor, I have sent a reminder notice.”