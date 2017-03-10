BENGALURU: A newborn baby was found dead in a drain in Sunkadakatte on Thursday afternoon. Police said the baby boy may have been born on Wednesday or Thursday. The baby was noticed by locals around 1pm in a drain near Kenchamma Puttanarayanappa Convention Hall. The body was wrapped in a plastic sheet and thrown into the drain.

The body was taken to Victoria hospital. Police said even the umbilical cord was not cut properly. “We do not have any leads in the case. We are yet to collect details about the baby’s death. This doesn’t seem to be a case of abortion,” police added. Kamakshipalya police said, “As per protocol, we will preserve the body for two days and the body will later be subjected to post mortem to ascertain the cause of death. We will also inquire with nearby hospitals regarding pregnant women getting admitted for delivery.”