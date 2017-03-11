BENGALURU:Following the suspension of Prof Ashley Tellis, St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru has said that the professor had ‘crossed the line repeatedly’. A press note issued read: “Prof. Ashley Tellis was appointed on a temporary 6-month contract in November 2016. He had clearly stated his orientation in his application and at the interview- the college deemed this to be his personal choice. Later, while we appreciated his intellectual abilities and his scholarship, we were pained to note that he seemed to pay no heed to the sensitivities of undergraduate students from heterogeneous backgrounds.”

“After receiving several complaints from students and their parents about Prof. Tellis having crossed the line repeatedly in his interaction and comments, the management decided that it would be best to terminate his services,” the note added.

On Thursday the professor had earlier alleged that he was targeted by the college management for his sexual orientation.