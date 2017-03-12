BENGALURU: Two of the three people who died in a manhole on Kaggadasapura Main Road last Monday night were employed by a firm which was sub-contracted by Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, the original contractor. Only the supervisor Anjaneya Reddy was working for Ramky, it has come to light.

Sources in Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said the Rs 46 crore tender was awarded to Ramky Infrastructure which, in turn, sub-contracted it to another private company. But shockingly, the sub-contractor company’s name is nowhere documented with BWSSB.

BWSSB sources said, “The sub-contractor pays a 10 per cent commision of the total tender amount to the original contractor (Ramky). All this is an unofficial arrangement and is not documented to evade various taxes. Many firms do this and usually, the sub-contractor is a relative.”

“This particular sub-contractor is working with Ramky Infrastructure on different projects in the city. The labourers are instructed to introduce themselves as Ramky employees and the sub-contractor’s name is never on record,” the sources said. On Tuesday, BWSSB officials will be meeting members of the Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission to discuss these issues.