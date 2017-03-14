BENGALURU: With BBMP undertaking the work of asphalting the Lingarajapuram flyover from March 14 onwards, the flyover will be closed for 15 days.



In the first stage work will be taken up on the route from Pulakeshinagar towards Hennur on the Lingarajpuram Flyover.



All vehicular traffic moving from Shivajinagar towards Hennur via Lingarajpuram flyover should move straight from Nethaji Circle via Tannery Road and take a right turn at Narendra Tent junction and join Hennur Road at Siddappa Reddy Junction and take a left turn and proceed towards Hennur

The second stage of work will be taken up on Hennur Road towards Pulakeshinagar side.