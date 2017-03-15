Dr Ravi Manoharan By

BENGALURU: I am a 23-year-old female. Ever since I moved to the city, I have been suffering from pharyngistis. Doctor prescribed some medicines but it keeps relapsing as soon as I discontinue. How can I prevent this from happening?

Pharyngitis has many causes and may not necessarily be infective. It could also be due post nasal drip, allergy or acid reflux. You would need to be evaluated on the most possible cause for your problem and then the appropriate treatment instituted.

I am in female in my 40s. It has been three years since I have been trying to clear my ear wax but every time I attempt, I feel as though the ear bud knocks in my ear drums. I have a feeling that my right ear is swamped with ear wax. please help.

Please do not use ear buds. They push wax that comes out naturally. You need to be evaluated to check if there is actually wax in your ear canal. This can be removed after softening by suction or syringing by your ENT surgeon.

I am a 64-year-old female. My left ear itches and when I use ear bud, it hurts. When water seeps in and I rub it, there is a foul stink. I also get nose bleeding from the left side and it continues to itch. I also suffer from excruciating headache on my left. My left eyeball also pains. I have a feeling that there is a wound in my left ear. What could be the problem?

Your problems are multiple and it is best if it is evaluated by an expert.

Wax has a natural smell which we perceive as foul smelling. It repels insects from making a home in our ear canal. The rest of your symptoms could be related to rhinosinusitis and this will need evaluation.

Since my return from Delhi, I have been experiencing itchy eyes. My eyes turn red and I develop a red bump under my eye. In a month’s time, I have had it around four times, alternatively in each eye. What can be the cause?

Your symptoms seem typical of allergic conjunctivitis although there is small possibility of an inflammation of the lacrimal apparatus (tear gland) or a foreign body eye. Please consult an eye doctor as soon as you can .

