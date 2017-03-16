Home Cities Bengaluru

Cut in stamp duty a relief for realty sector

The state government’s announcement on the reduction of stamp duty charges has come as a relief to industries as it would mean lesser burden on entrepreneurs and an encouragement to the real estate se

Published: 16th March 2017 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2017 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s announcement on the reduction of stamp duty charges has come as a relief to industries as it would mean lesser burden on entrepreneurs and an encouragement to the real estate sector.
The government announced that the stamp duty charges would be reduced from `1 for every `10,000 or part thereof on the value of goods or commodities or currencies (subject to a maximum of `50) to 30 paise.
Post the demonetisation move, the government saw a decrease in the number of registration of documents and could not fulfil its revenue target of `9,100 crore for the fiscal. This move is an attempt to ease up registrations.

FKCCI president M C Dinesh told Express tat it was a good sign. “This is an impetus to the small scale industry. Every year, as an entrepreneur, when your loan is being reviewed there would be a change and every time we would have to pay it and if there is an enhancement on the limit, we have to pay again. Anyone who has a cash credit account, has to pay 0.5 per cent as stamp duty. Why would a person taking a loan have to think of paying stamp duty? Even though this is not a big amount, it is a good gesture and an incentive.”  

This could also serve as an encouragement for the real estate sector, said Ayub Khan, honorary secretary,  Bangalore Realtors Association India (BRAI). “It will definitely have an impact for sure. But, how much, is dicey for the simple reason that for a person who is spending `50 lakh to buy a flat, a few percent will not make a major difference but nevertheless it will definitely be a stimulant,” he added

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp