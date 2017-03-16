Cut in stamp duty a relief for realty sector

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s announcement on the reduction of stamp duty charges has come as a relief to industries as it would mean lesser burden on entrepreneurs and an encouragement to the real estate sector.

The government announced that the stamp duty charges would be reduced from `1 for every `10,000 or part thereof on the value of goods or commodities or currencies (subject to a maximum of `50) to 30 paise.

Post the demonetisation move, the government saw a decrease in the number of registration of documents and could not fulfil its revenue target of `9,100 crore for the fiscal. This move is an attempt to ease up registrations.

FKCCI president M C Dinesh told Express tat it was a good sign. “This is an impetus to the small scale industry. Every year, as an entrepreneur, when your loan is being reviewed there would be a change and every time we would have to pay it and if there is an enhancement on the limit, we have to pay again. Anyone who has a cash credit account, has to pay 0.5 per cent as stamp duty. Why would a person taking a loan have to think of paying stamp duty? Even though this is not a big amount, it is a good gesture and an incentive.”

This could also serve as an encouragement for the real estate sector, said Ayub Khan, honorary secretary, Bangalore Realtors Association India (BRAI). “It will definitely have an impact for sure. But, how much, is dicey for the simple reason that for a person who is spending `50 lakh to buy a flat, a few percent will not make a major difference but nevertheless it will definitely be a stimulant,” he added