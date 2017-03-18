Home Cities Bengaluru

High Court stays consumer panel order favouring judicial member son

The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is in the dock as it allegedly set a glaring precedent which would cause damage to judicial propriety.

Published: 18th March 2017 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2017 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is in the dock as it allegedly set a glaring precedent which would cause damage to judicial propriety.

A judicial member, who was part of the three-member bench of the commission, heard some execution applications, including that of his son’s. But the judicial member’s name was not mentioned in the judgment. The applications were filed before the commission seeking directions to a developer to execute sale deed of apartments in favour of the applicants, who included the son of the judicial member.

The applications were allowed in the judgment pronounced on February 10 which has the name and signature of the president and another member but it does not have the name or signature of the judicial member in question.

Shivakumar B Tadahal was one of the applicants before the commission where his father, B S Tadahal, was part of the proceedings.

Advocate K N Phanindra approached the High Court against the judgment of the commission bench comprising President B S Indrakala, members G T Vijayalakshmi and B S Tadahal.

“The most shocking and glaring aspect is that Tadahal’s name was not mentioned in the judgment. Judicial member Tadahal is an interested party in the said proceedings since the execution application has been filed by his son. Though the execution application of his son had been posted before the commission on January 25, B S Tadahal actively participated in the proceedings.

It was only when the order was pronounced on February 10  that his name was found missing in the impugned order,” he said.

He further stated that judicial member B S Tadahal never recused himself from the bench when the matter was heard on January 25, 2017. Judicial propriety expects him to reveal the reason and recuse himself from being a part of the bench hearing the matter. Even his son’s counsel did not bring it to the notice of the commission. Thus, the entire procedure has been subverted leading to a conclusion that the impugned order is biased and arbitrary,” Phanindra said.

He requested the court to set aside the impugned order, wherein execution applications were allowed and asked High Point Finance Pvt Ltd to complete the construction work of the apartments and to register the sale deeds and deliver possession of the apartments within three months from date of the order.
An HC division bench stayed the commission’s judgment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp