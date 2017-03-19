BENGALURU: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will move to Ramanagara after all. On Saturday, Energy Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed that the inauguration of the new campus will go on as scheduled on Sunday. The University has also sent out official invites to syndicate and senate members for the event.

A few days ago, Governor Vajubhai Vala had issued an official communication to RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr K S Ravindranath directing him not to shift the campus from Bengaluru in the interest of students. Late on Friday evening, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Ramanagara district in-charge Minister Shivakumar met the Governor at Raj Bhavan to convince him to withdraw the communiqué.

On Saturday, Shivakumar said the Governor had been apprised of the fact that the shifting will be in stages and students will not be affected. “The Governor was satisfied with our explanation after we made it clear that students will not be affected. He also clarified that he had not told us not to shift, but was concerned that it may affect students,” he said.

As of now, only the administration block of RGUHS, which has been given space in Kandaya Bhavan, will be shifted from Jayanagar. The foundation laying ceremony has been scheduled for March 29, but the Chief Minister, who is set to inaugurate it, has not confirmed the date, according to Shivakumar. All departments related to exams will be shifted after June 30 and all the sections will be functioning out of Ramanagara from the next academic year. The engineering section, which will be overseeing the construction of the new building, has already shifted to Ramanagara.

Shivakumar claimed that this move was more than a decade in planning and was being delayed due to ‘political mischief’. When contacted, RGUHS Registrar (Administration) Noor Mansoor said he had not received any official communication from Raj Bhavan regarding changes to the earlier communiqué, but he was going ahead on the directions of the Vice-Chancellor. “The VC told me that he had spoken to the Chancellor and asked me to go ahead with the shifting,” he said.

On his part, VC Dr Ravindranath said, “I have not received any communication from Raj Bhavan so far. But the Medical Education minister said he met the governor and got his approval for shifting of the engineering department. We have started preparations for Sunday’s event based on the communication from the minister.”

Meanwhile, students of various medical and nursing colleges affiliated to RGUHS have threatened to stage a protest on Tuesday.